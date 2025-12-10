‘Doesn’t have the intellect to…’: Candace Owens fires back at Tim Pool’s explosive rant, calls him ‘less than a man’

Candace Owens has escalated her feud with podcast host Tim Pool, unleashing a blistering response to his recent on-air rant. In her latest comments, she accused Pool of lacking “intellect,” acting out of “weakness,” and being “less than a man.” Conservative political commentator Candace Owens speaks during an event held by national conservative political movement 'Turning Point'(REUTERS)

Responding to Pool’s rant, Owens argued his behavior had nothing to do with toughness. “First and foremost, what you’re seeing right there is not a display of testosterone,” she said. “Men that speak to women like this are not tough guys… What you’re seeing is actually a display of estrogen. He’s not a man, he’s not tough. And he would never dare speak to a man like that.”

She accused Pool of attacking her without justification: “You are a coward. You are less than a man. You’re like a person who is having financial issues and decides to go out and put on a hundred cans of poker… and when he loses, comes back home and beats his wife and kids. That’s how you’re acting right now.” Owens said Pool should “get [his] affairs in order” and stop blaming her, adding that she has not focused her content on him: “You have been explicitly attacking me.”

Owens also mocked Pool for “pretending he’s braving the wilderness,” claiming he regularly acts as though “people are trying to kill him.”

Before the video response circulated widely, Owens reshared the clip of Pool’s rant on X, writing: “He is genuinely not well right now… There is just so clearly something personal going on in his life. It’s hard to run a business and he’s under pressure. Pray he comes through it.”

Pool has not publicly replied yet.

Also Read: Candace Owens' fierce message for TPUSA, those surrounding Charlie Kirk during his murder: ‘I want war with all of you’

What Tim Pool said that sparked the blow-up

In the Timcast episode that triggered the exchange, Pool called Owens a “scumbag,” accused her of harming others, and said she implied he benefited from Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“I’m f***ing done with these people,” he said, claiming Owens “lied” about him and retaliated by featuring him in a thumbnail.

Pool also referenced safety concerns at his rural home, saying “bullets fired at my f***ing property” and strangers “breaking in” have made it difficult to live there.

Read More: Charlie Kirk murder: 10 bombshell statements by Candace Owens – Tyler Robinson not the killer to ‘Egyptian plane’ theory

The feud behind the eruption

The dispute stems from Pool’s claim that conservatives were afraid to criticize Owens after Kirk’s murder. “Don’t f***ing DM me,” he told viewers. “You cower, scared she’ll put you on her thumbnail and claim you benefitted from Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

Owens countered that Pool himself launched those accusations first, saying he “doesn’t even have the intellect to understand” that she referenced him only because he previously suggested she profited from the tragedy.