Tim Pool says his show could end soon following death threats, property being shot up, ‘The violence will get worse’

Tim Pool has said that his show might end in the next two weeks following death threats and his property being shot up. He recently alleged that someone fired shots at his home in West Virginia hours after a podcast episode containing shocking claims about Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk went viral. Tim Pool says his show could end soon following death threats, property being shot up(@Timcast/X)

In a recent X live, Pool said, “The violence will get worse. It is going to escalate. We cannot keep going as status quo.”

“Something has to change. It may be that as we described after the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the threat to come and shoot up our studio and our workplace, we asked at what point do we say we can't do this anymore? The cost of running Timcast IRL studio and the projects around it exceeds the amount of money it brings in. That's just that breaking point, isn't it? For any business, if you need a hundred bucks to, you know, run your restaurant, but you're only bringing 90, you go out of business,” he added.

‘There is a possibility that the 19th is the last episode of Timcast IRL’

Pool explained that they cannot “forego” security, but they cannot “sustain it either.” He added that they have already had some conversations with their partners and are going to have some emergency meetings.

“We've already had emergency meetings for obvious reasons,” said Pool. “And there is a possibility that the 19th is the last episode of Timcast IRL. We are doing everything, everything we can to make sure that's not going to be the case.”

“It's no secret that I've been frustrated and disillusioned with a lot of people in politics, but that's no reason to walk away from doing our nightly show with a tremendous success. But the cost is not just money anymore. The cost is the safety of my family, myself, and there are many ideas we're floating around,” he added.

Pool opened up about the alleged shooting in a December 6 X post. “Last night a vehicle approached our property and opened fire,” he wrote. “No one was hurt. Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement. This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil.”