West Virginia sends hundreds of National Guard members to Washington after Trump's request

After United States President Donald Trump's request, West Virginia is sending 300 to 400 National Guard personnel to Washington, DC to assist in the federal takeover of the city's police department. West Virginia's decision to assist the Trump administration was announced by Governor Patrick Morrisey on X. (AP)

Trump, earlier this week, activated hundreds of District of Columbia National Guard to back up local law enforcement, while calling a “crime emergency” in the US capital. While announcing the decision of federal takeover and deploying 800 National Guards at DC, Trump alleged that crimes in the capital had gone up.

“At the request of the Trump administration, I have directed the @WVNationalGuard to support the President’s initiative to make D.C. safe and beautiful. We are deploying 300-400 skilled personnel to the nation’s capital, reflecting our commitment to a strong and secure America,” Morrisey wrote on X.

The deployment comes under the comment of the state's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, who said that West Virginia was ready to support its “partners in the National Capital Region and contribute to the collective effort of making our nation’s capital a clean and safe environment.”

“The National Guard’s unique capabilities and preparedness make it an invaluable partner in this important undertaking,” Seward said in a statement.

Meanwhile, DC challenged the takeover of its police department in court on Friday. This came hours after the Trump administration took a major step, naming a federal official as the new emergency head of police the department, with all the powers of a police chief.

The fresh lawsuit, filed by District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb, said that the US President had gone far beyond his power under the law. Schwalb asked a judge to find that in such cases, the power remains with the police department and also sought an emergency restraining order.

“The administration’s unlawful actions are an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call D.C. home. This is the gravest threat to Home Rule that the District has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it,” Shwalb said.