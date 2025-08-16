'Stop the Trump Takeover': Thousands protest across 34 states against President Donald-backed redistricting

Thousands of Americans are expected to gather across various cities, towns, and community spaces on August 16 as part of a coordinated National Day of Protest against Republican-led redistricting efforts in Texas and beyond, reported The Guardian. President Donald Trump's request to redistrict and add five seats in the red state is currently being considered by Texas Republicans.(AP)

According to another CNN report, organizers say more than 200 events in 34 states are taking place under the banner ‘Stop the Trump Takeover’. The largest rally is anchored in Austin, Texas, where former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, labor leader Dolores Huerta, and other prominent speakers are scheduled to address demonstrators at the State Capitol.

Texas at the center of the protests

The wave of protests comes as Texas Republicans consider a mid-decade redistricting plan, reportedly at President Donald Trump’s request, that could hand the GOP five new congressional seats ahead of the 2026 midterms.

In response, Texas House Democrats fled the state earlier this month to prevent a quorum and block the vote. They have demanded that Republicans end their special session and that Democrats in California advance their own offsetting maps before returning.

According to CNN, the event page for the Austin rally stated, “Texas is being used as a testing ground for extremist policies and partisan games that do not reflect our values.”

Anti-Trump protests will be held from Texas to California

The fight, The Guardian report added, has spilled beyond Texas. California Governor Gavin Newsom was quoted as saying that Democrats will push forward with their own redistricting plan, which will add five Democratic seats, but only if Republican states advance their efforts.

Per the report, Democrats have argued that Trump and his allies are attempting to ‘rig the system’ by redrawing congressional maps. Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee, was quoted as saying that Trump knows he cannot win on his ideas and is changing the rules. The DNC is helping coordinate the demonstrations.

Inside the nationwide protests against Trump

While the main spotlight is on Austin, demonstrations are spreading across the United States. Protestors are gathering at Central Park in New York City, and organizers are painting banners and signs across the city in Washington, DC.

Protestors have planned ‘Bridge brigades’ across 16 bridges in North Carolina, including in Raleigh and Durham. Meanwhile, California will see creative protests in locations like a Tesla showroom in Palo Alto. Moreover, in Florida, Missouri, and Ohio, rallies are expected to be held in Sarasota, Jefferson City, and Cincinnati.

Apart from speeches, events include teach-ins, banner drops, art-making, and musical performances.

Drucilla Tigner, executive director of the Texas For All coalition, framed the Trump Takeover protests as part of a broader struggle. He told CNN that even though the fight began in Texas, it does not end there. Tigner said, “This isn’t just about redistricting or one state’s politics. It’s about the future of our democracy.” Organizers have stressed a ‘commitment to nonviolence’ as demonstrations unfold.

