Dog found alive after 60-foot fall off cliff, spending freezing night alone in Michigan

A dog was rescued after falling off a 60-foot cliff and surviving a freezing night alone in Michigan, the National Park Service said. Dancer, who was described as a “professional troublemaker”, has been reunited with Minnesota-based family and is recovering well.(Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore/Facebook )

Three-year-old ‘Dancer’ slipped from a cliff near Miners Castle when she was off her leash at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday. According to a statement from the park officials, her owners were unable to locate her after the incident and were even "convinced she had not survived."

“After hours of searching the area, Dancer’s owners were unable to locate their dog in the dark and were convinced she had not survived the fall,” the NPS press release read.

Pictured Rocks park rangers received a notification about the lost dog later that night. In order to retrieve the dog from the perilous stretch of Lake Superior shoreline, park rangers sought the assistance of Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals (SHARP), a local rope rescue team.

Next morning, the three members from SHARP rescuers found the Dancer "cold, but alive," the NPS said. "Though she had spent the night trying to keep warm, she was excited to see rescuers."

Dancer, who was described as a “professional troublemaker”, has been reunited with Minnesota-based family and is recovering well, as per the park officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Ranger Joe Hughes in an alert to other potential visitors said: “With this year’s mild start to winter, many areas of Pictured Rocks are more accessible than they are most years. It is still important to remember to be prepared for slippery, cold conditions that can change quickly."

Internet hails SHARP team for rescuing DANCER

As soon as the Pictured Rocked National Lakeshore shared the news on their Facebook page that they found the dog alive after 60-foot fall from Miners Castle, netizens hailed the rescue team for the fantastic job.

“What an amazing rescue team!! Thank you SHARP members for rescuing this brave dog who survived thanks to you guys!” one user said.

“So thrilled to see this pup rescued! Thank you to this wonderful team!” another wrote in the comment section.