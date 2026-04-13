Dolly Martinez cause of death: 'My 600-Lb. Life' star battled severe health issues for years

Dolly Martinez, best known for her appearance on TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life, has died at the age of 30, her family confirmed in a Facebook post.

My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez's passing has been confirmed by her family. The reality show documented her struggles around mental health and obesity.(Dolly Martinez @Dolly Fay Richards )

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Martinez’s sister, Lindsey Cooper, shared the news in a heartfelt message, describing her as someone with a “bright personality” who brought joy to those around her.

She wrote, “Dolly had the brightest personality she could light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit. She had a way of making everyone feel special, and her warmth will stay with us forever.”

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Unanswered questions around the cause of death

The family had revealed that she had been hospitalized and was “fighting for her life” on April 10 through a Facebook post.

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{{^usCountry}} Cooper wrote, “Today is national siblings day and it for sure was a hard one. I haven’t made any post or let many ppl know but my sister Dolly is in the hospital and is fighting for her life. At this time I ask for prayers and privacy as we as a family navigate through this hard time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cooper wrote, “Today is national siblings day and it for sure was a hard one. I haven’t made any post or let many ppl know but my sister Dolly is in the hospital and is fighting for her life. At this time I ask for prayers and privacy as we as a family navigate through this hard time.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reports from Dexerto noted that Martinez’s story on My 600-Lb. Life had already highlighted severe health challenges, including mobility issues and dependence on oxygen support due to obesity-related complications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports from Dexerto noted that Martinez’s story on My 600-Lb. Life had already highlighted severe health challenges, including mobility issues and dependence on oxygen support due to obesity-related complications. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her episode on the show documented her struggles with food addiction, mental health issues, and unstable personal circumstances, making her journey one of the more emotionally complex narratives featured in the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her episode on the show documented her struggles with food addiction, mental health issues, and unstable personal circumstances, making her journey one of the more emotionally complex narratives featured in the series. {{/usCountry}}

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Due to her weight, Dolly had already experienced congestive heart failure once. She has detailed her life's challenges in her Instagram account after she was featured on the show.

However, her family has not provided any medical confirmation of the cause of death.

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Health struggles and reality TV journey

Martinez appeared on Season 10 of the TLC series, weighing approximately 593 pounds at the start of her journey. She relocated to Houston to seek treatment under bariatric surgeon Dr Younan Nowzaradan, hoping to qualify for weight loss surgery.

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Despite losing around 40 pounds, she was ultimately not approved for surgery because she was unable to meet the programme’s strict requirements.

She had mental health problems in addition to being on extra oxygen.

My 600-LB. Life

"My 600-Lb. Life" chronicles a year in the lives of people who are extremely obese. Tragically, a several people who have been invited to the show have passed away.

Dolly passed away less than a year after Latonya Pottain, a fellow My 600-lb Life alum, passed away from congestive heart failure at the age of 40.

Three days after turning 49, Larry Myers Jr., who was also featured in the reality show, passed away back in June 2023. Myers Jr. was well-known for singing the song "Mr Buttermilk Biscuits" at a chicken restaurant. He too passed away from a heart attack.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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