Chuck Norris dies at 86, internet pays tribute with memes: 'Jesus gained a bodyguard today'

Martial arts icon and action film legend Chuck Norris has died. His passing has triggered an outpouring of tributes online, with many fans remembering him through the iconic memes that made him a digital legend. Chuck died on Friday in what his family described as a “sudden passing". (REUTERS)

Norris died on Friday in what his family described as a “sudden passing.” “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” his family said in a statement shared on social media.

Even as fans expressed grief, social media platforms were quickly filled with Chuck Norris memes - a long-running internet phenomenon celebrating his exaggerated strength and invincibility.