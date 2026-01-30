Don Lemon's Grammys gig in doubt after arrest; former CNN colleague gives sharp reaction

Don Lemon was covering the Grammys in Los Angeles when he was arrested in the Cities Church protest case, his attorney, Abbe Lowell, revealed on Friday. The former CNN anchor, who left the network in 2023, was filming an anti-ICE demonstration in Minneapolis and says that his arrest is a violation of the First Amendment. Don Lemon was covering the Grammys when he was arrested this week (REUTERS)

According to MS Now, Lemon was arrested for violating the FACE Act, which makes it a crime to use force, threats, or physical obstruction to block or intimidate people from exercising religious freedom at places of worship.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that Lemon spent the night in jail. Kara Scannell added that he is expected to make his first court appearance later Friday.

“Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards. Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work," Lemon's attorney wrote in a statement.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

Grammy appearance in doubt Only earlier this week, Don Lemon confirmed that he will be hosting on the red carpet at the Grammys, which is scheduled for February 1. It is unclear whether he will remain in prison by then.

“you still hostiing?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Former colleague issues statement Lemon's former colleague, Jim Acosta, reacted to his arrest, saying it was an attack on the First Amendment.

“This is outrageous and cannot stand. The First Amendment is under attack in America!” Acosta wrote in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.