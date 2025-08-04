Donald Trump accused of cheating in Scotland golf match as video goes viral: ‘Cheater-in-chief’

Donald Trump is being accused of cheating after the White House shared over the weekend that the President won yet another golf tournament. However, in a new video that has emerged, many have accused Trump of cheating, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Donald Trump accused of cheating in Scotland golf match as video goes viral (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

“Winning on and off the course,” the White House wrote in an X post, sharing an image of a scorecard showing Trump shot a 69 ― 67 after adjusting for his handicap, winning the men’s senior championship at his Bedminster club.

However, following this post, Trump is facing renewed allegations of cheating, with a video of him in Scotland last week going viral with the claim that he cheated. The video appears to show the caddie casually dropping the ball for him.

Governor Newsom Press Officer shared the video on X, writing, “Cheater-in-chief”.

‘#CommanderInCheat’

Sportswriter Rick Reilly wondered the day before Trump’s latest tournament if Trump would dare to declare himself the winner. Reilly has previously golfed with Trump and later authored a book detailing how the President apparently cheats at games.

“Tomorrow is the Senior Champ at Bedminster,” Reilly wrote on X. “Are you shameless enough to pretend you won it? Even after the whole planet saw you cheat in Scotland? Is your ego that sick?”

After Trump’s win, Reilly wrote in a follow-up, “Guess we got our answer. What a child.”

Reilly also shared the White House’s post and wrote, “So a chubby 79-year-old with the yips whose caddies have to throw it out of bunkers and rough just shot a 69 to win by 10? Sure. #CommanderInCheat”.

Reilly addressed another video showing a caddie dropping the ball for Trump in Bedminster, possibly from the day of the tournament. Sharing the clip, Reilly wrote, “So you know, it's NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, its not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never. Our president is a f****** golf cheat.”