Donald Trump believes he's truly ‘invincible’ now, ex-advisor claims

Some of the journalists who have been following Donald Trump before and during his campaigns say that President-elect had shifted in his approach to his second term compared to the first term. President-elect Donald Trump attends a campaign event, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 29, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)

On Friday, Politico reported four seasoned reporters agree that while the core aspects of Trump’s character remain unchanged—described as “fractious, breakneck, unscripted”—he now exudes a heightened sense of confidence and boldness.

“Trump is Trump, always has been, always will be — fractious, breakneck, unscripted — but after Jan. 6, two failed assassination attempts and an array of prosecutions (and convictions) didn’t stop him from getting reelected by a larger margin than the first time he won, he has, they say, a different sort of confidence and nerve,” they wrote Michael Kruse.

Trump's 2.0 strategy to dare government defiance

Meredith McGraw, one of the journalists interviewed, emphasized that Trump has gained a deeper understanding of how the government runs and how to leverage its systems to his advantage. “He has a different kind of confidence ... he knows how government works. He knows what pressure points there are in the government to pus,” McGraw cited.

“And I think that’s what you’re seeing with some of these picks. It’s not only loyalty. He knows that by picking certain people, he’s daring Senate Republicans to go against him — but he’s also daring the entire government apparatus to defy him.”

An advisor close to Trump echoing this same sentiment reportedly told McGraw, “Look, he survived two assassination attempts, he’s been indicted how many times — he really is at this moment feeling kind of invincible and sort of emboldened in a way that he never has before.”

Trump's moves have faced huge resistance, even within his own party. A prime example is- he nominated ex- Rep. Matt Gaetz as the attorney general. The nomination was met with criticism because since an active House Ethics Committee is probing child sex trafficking accusations against Gaetz. Concerns from Senate Republicans and other political personalities pressured Gaetz to pull out from the nomination.