Donald Trump delisting Chinese stocks amid tariff war? What we know

Donald Trump's administration is not ruling out the delisting of Chinese stocks from US exchanges amid an all-out tariff war with President Xi Jinping. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday responded to a question about Chinese stocks trading on US markets during an interview on Fox Business Network. Donald Trump has not ruled out the delisting of Chinese stocks from US exchanges(AP)

This comes as the White House on Thursday said that the tariff rate on most Chinese imports is 145%. Trump had announced a new levy of 125% on goods from China a day earlier. Beijing raised tariffs on American goods to 84%.

Meanwhile, the US has issued a 90-day pause on most tariffs. Making the announcement on Truth Social, President Trump said that the pause does not apply to China for its ‘lack of respect’.

The S&P 500 index ended 3.5% lower on Thursday, while the Nasdaq dropped 4.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.5%. Oil prices fell more than 3%.

Will Trump delist Chinese stocks from US exchanges?

Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Bessent if the administration is considering delisting Chinese stocks. He said: "I think everything's on the table. That will be President Trump's decision. At the end of the day, President Trump and Chairman Xi have a very good personal relationship and I'm confident this will be resolved at the highest levels."

As of March 7, there were 286 Chinese companies listed on US exchanges with a $1.1 trillion market cap.

Major Chinese companies listed on US exchanges

Alibaba (BABA): E-commerce giant, heavily traded on NYSE, with a $240 billion market cap.

Pinduoduo (PDD): Temu’s parent, valued at $150 billion.

Baidu (BIDU): Search engine leader with a $30 billion market cap.

JD.com (JD): Another e-commerce titan with a $50 billion cap.

NIO (NIO): Electric vehicle maker with a $12 billion cap.

XPeng (XPEV): EV rival to NIO with a $10 billion cap.

Li Auto (LI): Another EV player with a $30 billion cap.