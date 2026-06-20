Donald Trump doubles down after Giorgia Meloni denies his 'begged for photo' claim: 'Asked over and over'

President Donald Trump has renewed his claim that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeatedly asked to take a photograph with him during the G7 summit, days after the Italian leader dismissed the account as "completely made up."

US President Donald Trump speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. (Italian Prime Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

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In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump stood by his earlier remarks and launched fresh criticism of Meloni, further escalating a public dispute that has strained relations between the two leaders.

Trump wrote that Meloni had asked "over and over" for a picture with him during the G7 summit in France. "Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote.

The US president also criticized Meloni's handling of Italy's relationship with Washington, claiming she had refused US requests related to military operations involving Iran.

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{{^usCountry}} "She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience," Trump wrote. He further claimed that "after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience," Trump wrote. He further claimed that "after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump's latest post follows comments he made in an interview with Italy's La7 television channel, where he alleged that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's latest post follows comments he made in an interview with Italy's La7 television channel, where he alleged that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains. {{/usCountry}}

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"She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly," Trump said, according to a translated version of the interview. "I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her."

Meloni swiftly rejected the claims.

"Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished," the Italian prime minister said in a statement. "I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this toward his allies," she added, before asserting, "There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg."

Also Read: Why are Trump and Italy's Meloni feuding? ‘She wanted a picture with me’ vs ‘he must remember one thing’

Italian officials condemn Trump's remarks

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The row has widened beyond the two leaders, with senior members of the Italian government criticizing Trump's comments.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced he had canceled a planned visit to the United States after Trump's remarks.

"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy," Tajani wrote on X. He added that he had decided to cancel his scheduled trip to the US.

Giovanbattista Fazzolari, an undersecretary in Meloni's government, also criticized Trump, saying it was unclear "whether out of intent or ineptitude" the US president was damaging ties between the United States and Europe.

Trump and Meloni were previously regarded as close political allies, with Meloni becoming the only European leader to attend Trump's 2025 inauguration.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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