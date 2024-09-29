Donald Trump gets grand welcome at Alabama-Georgia game, greeted with ‘USA, USA, USA’ chants: Watch

Donald Trump arrived at the Alabama-Georgia game to loud cheers, videos of which are viral. When the former president arrived atTuscaloosa, he was greeted by thousands of fans in the concourse of Bryant-Denny Stadium. He threw merchandise to fans, and entered the stadium to chants of “USA.” Donald Trump gets grand welcome at Alabama-Georgia game, greeted with ‘USA, USA, USA’ chants (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump was also shown on the jumbotron, which prompted an ovation.

‘The entire stadium just told you who’s going to win!’

Many commented on the above video, praising the former president. “Unlike Tim Walz who was booed earlier today, the people love Trump!” one user wrote. “Trump walks into a stadium and gets more love than most politicians get in their entire careers,” one user wrote, while another said, “Nothing like an Alabama Game with Trump in attendance. MAGA”.

“The GOAT has arrived!” one user commented. One user wrote, “Trump’s appearance at Tuscaloosa was quite the contrast to Tim Walz in Michigan who got booed,” while another said, “Man, the reaction of the crowd. You'd never see a stadium erupt like that for Kamala.” “The entire stadium just told you who’s going to win!” one user said.

“The crowd knows who they want back in the game—both on the field and in the Oval Office!” one user wrote. Another said, “The roar of the crowd is deafening!!”

Another video shows the crowd shouting“USA, USA, USA” after Trump found his seat.

Trump attended a game between Iowa and Iowa State, and another between Clemson and South Carolina last year. Back in 2019, he attended an Alabama game.

Trump was later seen speaking with Outkick founder Clay Travis, saying,“This is really big time football, and it’s great to see.”

Trump also spoke about the NFL’s new kickoff rule. “I don’t want to get involved in controversy,” he said, “but it looks so bad, and I noticed they haven’t done that in college, and they shouldn’t do it. And I think the NFL should go back.”