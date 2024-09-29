Timz Walz booed by Michigan fans who were forced to wait in rain while his motorcade arrived at Minnesota game: Watch

Angry University of Michigan fans booed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after he made them wait in the rain while his motorcade arrived on Saturday, September 28, at the Wolverine’s game against Minnesota. The fans at the Ann Arbor stadium, drenched in the rain, were heard chanting “Tampon Tim,” mocking Walz for allowing free tampons in schools, including in boys rooms. Timz Walz booed by Michigan fans at Minnesota game (@mckenzieallen157/TikTok, photo by Allison Bailey / AFP)

Some supporters were seen holding signs backing Walz and Kamala Harris. However, he was booed after fans had to wait up to 30 minutes in the rain before they got permission to enter the venue.

Videos go viral

“VP Candidate Tim Walz pissed off Michigan fans,” a fan said on TikTok.

The TikTok videos went viral on X too. Take a look:

X users commented on the above video, with many blasting Walz. “Yeah, I don't think they like him. Even the polls in Minnesota don't look good for them,” one user wrote. “This is real life, Tim. People that aren’t bought and paid for despise corrupt communists. Enjoy reality!” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s awesome! I wish I could have seen it in person!” One user wrote, “You know it’s bad when a democrat gets boo’d in Ann Arbor which is one of the deepest blue parts of Michigan. This is not good for Kamala-Walz.”

“No staged crowds to save him this time! Real people, real opinions,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is real right here, not the fake media coverage”. “Hahahaha his own state hates him too,” one user wrote. Another said, “Yes when real people are there instead of bussed in people, we get the real picture of how people feel.” Another said, “If they are booing Walz in Ann Arbor, Harris/Walz are cooked.”

At the game, Walz was seen running onto the fieldto meet with the team’s head coach, Sherrone Moore. However, he was unable to reach him. He eventually got a hug from the Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot. The game saw Michigan defeat the University of Minnesota 27-24.