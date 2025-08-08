Trump has 9 drug cartels on hit list; sends US army to neutralize them in urgent order

President Donald Trump is pushing the Department of Defense to use military action against drug cartels that have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations. The New York Times cited sources to report on Friday that Trump's secret order gives authorization for potential military operations against such cartels in international waters and on foreign soil. This comes only weeks after the State Department issued a list of terrorist-designated cartels, dubbed as Trump's ‘hit list’. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring National Purple Heart Day in the East Room of the White House(AP)

The NYT report added that Trump's decision to bring the US army into the fight is the ‘most aggressive step so far’ in his campaign against the cartels.

“It signals Mr. Trump’s continued willingness to use military forces to carry out what has primarily been considered a law enforcement responsibility to curb the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs,” the publication added.

Read More: 'Will be 1929... GREAT DEPRESSION': Trump warns of consequences if tariffs overturned

In a February press release, the State Department and Marco Rubio stated that over 9 cartels were designated terrorist organizations. They included Tren de Aragua, Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), Cártel de Sinaloa, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Cártel del Noreste (formerly Los Zetas), La Nueva Familia Michoacana, Cártel de Golfo (Gulf Cartel), and Cárteles Unidos.

None of these cartels have issued a reaction to Trump's latest order.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly explained to NYT that the secret directive justifies President Trump's ‘top priority is protecting the homeland’.

“President Trump’s top priority is protecting the homeland, which is why he took the bold step to designate several cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations.” The Defense Department has not commented on the new directive.

Read More: The Trump Organization has partnered with leading Indian developers, earning nearly 175 cr from seven projects: Report

Earlier this year, the State Department said that ‘terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against terrorism and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities’.

“The intent of designating these cartels and transnational organizations as terrorists is to protect our nation, the American people, and our hemisphere. That means stopping the campaigns of violence and terror by these vicious groups both in the United States and internationally. These designations provide law enforcement additional tools to stop these groups.”