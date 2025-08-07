The Trump Organization has partnered with leading Indian developers, earning nearly 175 cr from seven projects: Report

US President Donald Trump's family-run business, The Trump Organization, has treated India as its most significant market outside the US over the past decade. According to a report by The Indian Express, the company has earned at least ₹175 crore through partnerships with top Indian developers across seven projects in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Gurugram. The Trump Organisation has earned at least ₹ 175 crore through partnerships with top Indian developers across seven projects in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Gurugram.(Picture for representational purposes only)(Panchshil Realty website)

Operating on a high-margin, zero-investment model, the firm neither buys land nor funds or constructs projects. Instead, it licenses the Trump brand for luxury real estate developments, collecting branding and development fees upfront, typically earning 3–5% of eventual sales. This asset-light approach has made India the organization’s most profitable international market.

“The Trump Organization’s earnings from these are yet to be disclosed, but experts said, its partnerships with the biggest builders, not only allows the Trump enterprise to tap into the most lucrative markets in the world’s fastest growing economy, but also brings it continuous revenue stream with no financial risk,” the Indian Express report said.

Between 2012 and 2019 alone, The Trump Organization earned $11.3 million in royalties and fees from four branded projects in Pune, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Kolkata, the Indian Express report said.

By 2024, that figure had jumped. Trump’s own financial disclosures show $12 million in new earnings from India, $10 million of which reportedly came from the Mumbai project. Another $2.2 million came from license and royalty fees paid by developers, the report said.

“Over the last eight months, Brand Trump has been on an aggressive expansion drive in India. Soon after his election as the 47th President of the United States of America on November 5, 2024, The Trump Organization, along with its Indian partner Tribeca Developers, announced at least six projects in Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida and Bengaluru, adding up to 8 million sq feet of realty development," the IE report said.

Also Read: Trump Organization enters India’s office space segment: What does this mean for the Pune real estate market?

From the first project announced in India in 2012, Brand Trump’s footprint is set to see, by the time these projects are complete, a near four-fold expansion to 11 million square feet, a sharp jump from approximately 3 million sq ft developed until last year, the report noted.

The Trump Organisation's footprint in India

Of the total planned projects, three spanning approximately 4.3 million sq ft, or over half of Brand Trump’s targeted footprint have already been launched this year in Pune, Gurugram, and Hyderabad. The Pune project, announced in March, marks the brand’s first commercial development in the city. The properties are typically billed as luxury developments, with flats commanding a premium due to the President’s name being attached to them, said the IE report.

The Trump Organization, headquartered in NYC, is a family-controlled conglomerate and functions as the main holding company for Donald J. Trump’s various business ventures through numerous subsidiaries spanning various industries, including real estate and hospitality. Founded and majority-held by Donald J. Trump, the organisation has his sons Donald J. Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as executive vice-presidents.