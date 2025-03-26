Trump Organization enters India’s office space segment: What does this mean for the Pune real estate market?

The Trump Organization’s entry into India’s commercial office space market has been announced with the launch of Trump World Center in Pune. On March 19, Tribeca Developers, the Trump Organization's licensed partner in India, revealed that Pune was chosen due to the strong demand for premium office spaces. Pune real estate market update: The Trump Organization’s entry into India’s commercial office space market has been announced with the launch of Trump World Center in Pune. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Tribeca Developers)

"In the last 6-7 years, Pune has become a hub for emerging startups, driving the demand for smaller, more flexible workspaces. Tribeca Developers' decision to offer smaller office spaces could be a strategic move to meet the demand for functionality and cost-effectiveness," said a company spokesperson.

Real estate experts have welcomed the project, noting that the strategy of offering smaller-sized Grade A office spaces will cater to the growing demand in this segment. This move is expected to further solidify Pune’s position as a key commercial hub.

Also Read: Trump World Center Pune: Here’s what we know about The Trump Organization’s first commercial project in India

All about Trump World Center's announcement

The Trump World Center, Pune, marks The Trump Organization’s first commercial office project in India. Situated on a 4.3-acre plot along North Main Road in Koregaon Park Annexe, the project is being developed by Tribeca Developers, the brand’s licensed partner in India.

Tribeca Developers unveiled the 1.6 million sq. ft. development on March 19. It will feature two 27-story towers containing premium commercial office spaces and retail areas. The company has announced that it would focus on selling Grade A commercial office space in the range of 5,000 sq ft to 7,000 sq ft rather than leasing big floor plates to bigger tenants.

Tribeca Developers has partnered with Pune-based Kundan Spaces. The total investment is estimated at ₹1,700 crore, and revenue will be equally shared between the two developers.

Why will the first Trump-branded office project come up in Pune?

According to Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, Pune is the best place for India's first Trump-branded office space because of the strong demand in the Pune real estate market.

"Pune absorbed more than Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) last year, and the dynamics in Pune are very good. Grade A vacancies were under 10% in Pune last quarter; the country's highest residential sales are in Pune. So, there is great demand," Mehta told HT.com on March 19.

According to a report released by CREDAI-CRE Matrix on March 24, the Grade A office space demand in the Pune real estate market in the calendar year 2024 stood at 9.6 million sq ft, supply was at 5.4 million sq ft, the available stock in the market is 90 million sq ft, and the vacancy is around 12.1%.

Also Read: First Trump-branded office, Trump World Center, to come up in Pune

According to the report, IT companies, around 35%, co-working space operators, around 34%, and the banking and financial sector, around 9%, demand the majority of Grade A office space in the Pune real estate market.

How will it impact Pune commercial real estate market?

According to real estate experts, the announcement and construction of India’s first Trump-branded office space in Pune is expected to elevate the city’s status as a global commercial hub.

"We anticipate the project will significantly boost Pune’s standing in the global commercial landscape and real estate market. Furthermore, it could attract increased investments into the city," said Harish Fabiani, Group Chairman of IndiaLand Properties.

He added, "The project is being developed on the North Main Road in Pune's Koregaon Park Annexe, which has seen a surge in office space demand, especially in smaller units. While the demand for Grade A office space is high, the supply has been limited. However, the new project could fill this gap."

According to experts, selling small Grade A office spaces will benefit the Trump World Center.

"In the last 6-7 years, Pune City has become a hub for rising startups. This trend has fuelled the demand for smaller and more agile working spaces among businesses. So, Tribeca Developer's decision to offer smaller office space could be a strategic move to cater to the demand for functionality and cost-effectiveness," Fabiani added.

Bullet pointers on Trump Organisation's first branded office space in Pune (HT Graphics )

The strategy of launching small Grade A office spaces for sale may generate strong demand from investors

According to real estate consultants involved in leasing and selling commercial office spaces in the Pune real estate market, demand continues to remain strong in Maharashtra's IT capital.

"Trump World Center, a 1.7 Mn sq. ft. development is coming up at a prime location with established players like Amar Builders, Godrej Properties, Merlin Group, ABIL Group, RMZ, Panchshil Realty, Kohinoor Group and Magarpatta in the near vicinity who are either selling or leasing office spaces. There is a significant supply and demand pipeline for this particular locality as it offers premium Grade A office spaces closer to the Eastern CBD " said Animesh Tripathi, Managing Director (Pune) of Colliers India, a real estate consultancy.

Also Read: CitiCorp Services India Pvt Ltd leases 7.7 lakh sq ft office space in Pune's Kharadi for ₹1,096 crore for 10 years

"The strategy of launching small Grade A office spaces for sale is also expected to generate strong demand from investors. Pune has a significant presence of investors interested in smaller unit sizes. These are investors who prefer investing in commercial properties over residential properties due to higher expected ROI's," Tripathi added.

According to Tripathi, the strategy of selling small Grade A office spaces, which was adopted while developing esteemed project like World Trade Centre in Pune’s Kharadi, worked in favor of the developer, who successfully sold two out of the five towers at WTC Pune.

The rental value of Grade A office spaces around the upcoming Trump World Center is currently estimated at ₹95 -110 per sq ft, while the current capital value for outright sales is around ₹14,000 -16,000 per sq ft on sellable area and is set to increase with time,Tripathi further added.