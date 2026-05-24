Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s combined net worth: How rich is the newlywed couple?

Donald Trump Jr. married influencer and model Bettina Anderson in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, according to Palm Beach County marriage records.

The wedding of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson highlights their substantial net worths, estimated between $400 million and $500 million combined. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

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The wedding, which reportedly took place in an intimate ceremony before a larger Bahamas celebration planned on a private island, has reignited attention around the couple’s wealth and influence inside elite conservative and Palm Beach social circles.

Trump Jr.’s wealth primarily stems from his executive role within the Trump Organization, investment holdings, media ventures and political fundraising influence.

Meanwhile, Anderson comes from a wealthy Florida family with strong ties to philanthropy, luxury real estate and Palm Beach high society.

Read more: Bettina Anderson net worth: All on Donald Trump Jr's fiancee's wealth and earnings

Donald Trump Jr.’s net worth and fortune

According to Forbes, in 2024, the president's eldest son had a net worth of roughly $50 million. Don Jr. is now estimated by Forbes to be worth over $300 million as of 2025, which is six times more than he was in November 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} Don Jr. credits cryptocurrency for this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Don Jr. credits cryptocurrency for this. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A share in American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining business that he and his brother Eric cofounded in March, might be Don Jr.'s biggest asset. Don Jr. is listed as an investor, but the amount of his share is not specified. However, according to Forbes, Don Jr. probably owns somewhere between 1% and 5% of the business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A share in American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining business that he and his brother Eric cofounded in March, might be Don Jr.'s biggest asset. Don Jr. is listed as an investor, but the amount of his share is not specified. However, according to Forbes, Don Jr. probably owns somewhere between 1% and 5% of the business. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He has also spent decades involved in the Trump family business empire. The Trump family's business, World Liberty Financial, has now sold tokens worth an estimated $1.4 billion, with the Trump family receiving a portion of the proceeds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has also spent decades involved in the Trump family business empire. The Trump family's business, World Liberty Financial, has now sold tokens worth an estimated $1.4 billion, with the Trump family receiving a portion of the proceeds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to filings, the president's family members, presumably the three identified cofounders Eric Trump, Don Jr., and Barron Trump, split 22% of the revenues at the beginning of the year, with the president receiving about 52%. Since then, the economics may have changed due to further dealmaking. However, each successor would receive almost $80 million in cash after taxes if they all received 7%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to filings, the president's family members, presumably the three identified cofounders Eric Trump, Don Jr., and Barron Trump, split 22% of the revenues at the beginning of the year, with the president receiving about 52%. Since then, the economics may have changed due to further dealmaking. However, each successor would receive almost $80 million in cash after taxes if they all received 7%. {{/usCountry}}

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Before marrying Anderson, Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children. He was later engaged to former Fox News personality and diplomat Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Read more: Bettina Anderson family: What to know about mom Inger Anderson and dad Harry Loy Anderson Jr

Bettina Anderson's net worth

Bettina Anderson has long been a recognizable figure in Palm Beach social and charity circles.

She is the daughter of late banker and philanthropist Harry Loy Anderson Jr., whose family has longstanding ties to Florida business and luxury real estate communities.

Anderson built a public profile through fashion, philanthropy and social media influence.

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Anderson's substantial family wealth contributes to her net worth, though it is not made public. According to multiple media outlets, her net worth is estimated to be between $500,000 and $600,000. However, this has not been formally confirmed.

Her relationship with Trump Jr. became increasingly public in late 2025 before the pair officially announced their engagement in December.

Following the wedding, the couple's combined estimated net worth ranged from $400 million to $500 million.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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