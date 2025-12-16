Bettina Anderson net worth: All on Donald Trump Jr's fiancee's wealth and earnings

Donald Trump Jr announced his engagement with Bettina Anderson at the White House on December 15. President Donald Trump first spoke about it before giving the podium to his son, who detailed the nervousness before he popped the question to the woman he's been linked with since August 2024. Donald Trump Jr. gives a thumbs up as he and Bettina Anderson attend a ceremony held by U.S. President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

Anderson then took the stage, gushing over how ‘unbelievable’ this week has been and claiming to be the ‘luckiest’ girl in the world after her engagement to the president's eldest child, who she called the ‘love of her life’. Anderson and Trump Jr were spotted together when he was still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the current US Ambassador to Greece.

The Trump family has known a life of wealth and privilege, sparking interest in Anderson's financial condition as well. Here's all you need to know about Anderson's net worth.

Bettina Anderson net worth: Earnings and salary explained

Anderson's net worth is not matter of public information. Unverified reports place her net worth between $500,000 and $600,000 as of late 2025, but there is no official confirmation of the same. The true estimate is likely higher. Her sources of income include modeling and influencing.

Donald Trump Jr's net worth, in comparison, is $500 million, as per a September 2025 Forbes article. Anderson and Trump Jr have a nine year age difference, with the Florida socialite having been born in 1986, which would make her around 38-39 years old as of late 2025.

Anderson's family is part of the Palm Beach monied elite. Her father, Harry Loy Anderson, became president of the Worth Avenue National Bank at the age of 26, as per People magazine. As per The List, Anderson grew up in a multimillion dollar estate and attended prestigious private schools, some of whose tuition fees are higher than yearly incomes of average American families.

She attended Palm Beach Day School, now known as Palm Beach Day Academy, the publication noted. Tuition can cost north of $35,000 annually. Then, she went to St. Andrew's School, a private day and boarding school in Boca Raton, according to The List. Tuition for boarders can go up to $76,000 a year.

After mother Inger died, her father sold their estate for $11.88 million. The publication reported that Anderson since moved out and bought a West Palm Beach home costing $860,000.

Her fashion choices also give an insight into her wealth. The List reported that she was seen in a $7,150 Elie Saab gown for a New Year's bash at Mar-a-Lago. She's also been spotted with a Dior bag estimated to be north of $5000. Her brother has his own plane, and Anderson told Palm Beach Illustrated in 2016 that she likes to 'jump on [her] brothers' plane and go spearfishing in The Bahamas'. In 2023, she reportedly went to Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic with her sisters, where villas cost $2,079 per night.