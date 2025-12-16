Bettina Anderson family: What to know about mom Inger Anderson and dad Harry Loy Anderson Jr

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are engaged after a year of dating, Page Six reported. President Donald Trump’s son and the Palm Beach socialite began dating last year. Donald Trump Jr. sits with his partner Bettina Anderson before a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk to his widow Erika Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

Sources said that Don Jr. proposed to Anderson, and she accepted, according to the outlet. The couple have not made the news public yet. “It’s starting to make its way around [President Trump’s Palm Beach club] Mar-a-Lago,” a source told Page Six.

What we know about Bettina Anderson’s family

Anderson is a socialite, model, and influencer, who comes from a prominent Palm Beach family. Her father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., became the youngest bank president in the US in 1970. He took over Worth Avenue National Bank at 26 years old. He was a philanthropist who supported various charitable causes including the American Red Cross, and was even a board member. He died of Alzheimer's aged 70 in 2013.

Anderson’s mother, Inger Anderson, is a philanthropist and business owner. She notably operates Palm Beach Groves, an orange orchard and souvenir shop bought by her and her husband in 1978.

Anderson grew up on a Palm Beach estate known as Oasis Cottage. It belonged to fashion designer Lilly Pulitzer Rousseau in the past. Back in 2016, Inger sold the state for $11.88 million, as reported by the Palm Beach Daily News.

Anderson, 38, an Ivy League graduate, has five siblings, including a twin sister.

Don Jr and Anderson began dating after the US President’s son split from Kimberly Guilfoyle. “Bettina and Don have been together for a few months, and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit — everyone is happy for them!” the source told Page Six in December 2024.

“Don and Kimberly haven’t been getting along over the past year,” the source added. “They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public.”