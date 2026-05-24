Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson married: Inside Bahamas wedding; see video

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are officially married after hosting a lavish wedding celebration in the Bahamas on Saturday.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have tied the knot in a lavish Bahamas wedding, organized by Lewis Miller Design, known for high-profile events Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

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Following reports earlier this week that the pair had legally wed in a more private ceremony in West Palm Beach, Florida, they travelled to the Bahamas for grander celebrations with friends, relatives, and prominent visitors.

Wedding preparations and rehearsal in Palm Beach, Florida

Anderson shared a video of the wedding preparations and the rehearsal on Instagram in April ahead of the big event. The clips from the celebration showed a festive atmosphere with oceanfront views, formal attire and luxury décor

According to Page Six, the wedding was organized by Lewis Miller Design, which also organized other events for Carolina Herrera and taught a floral arrangement lesson for Meghan Markle's baby shower.

Anderson also credited Lewis Miller Design on an Instagram post for the rehearsals at Palm Beach last month.

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{{^usCountry}} As Anderson took photos with her guests, the video she posted showed name cards with her and Don Jr.'s names, floral arrangements and a celebration taking place. Anderson congratulates and thanks her "INCREDIBLE hostesses, Audrey, Amy, and Yaz" for the “thoughtful, elegant, and love-filled day” in another Instagram post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Anderson took photos with her guests, the video she posted showed name cards with her and Don Jr.'s names, floral arrangements and a celebration taking place. Anderson congratulates and thanks her "INCREDIBLE hostesses, Audrey, Amy, and Yaz" for the “thoughtful, elegant, and love-filled day” in another Instagram post. {{/usCountry}}

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(This story is being updated)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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