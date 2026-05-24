Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding: Melania, Ivanka Trump attending? Questions rise as POTUS skips event

President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr is getting married to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas. All eyes are on the Trump family members as the two are expected to tie the knot in a picturesque private island wedding.

Ivanka Trump attended Bettina Anderson's bridal shower, while Melania Trump was reportedly absent. (X/@PaulRudnickNY)

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Since the president publicly announced that he'd not be attending Don Jr's wedding, questions are being raised whether First Lady of the US Melania Trump will be in attendance. Questions are also being raised about Ivanka, Don Jr's sister. The questions about Ivanka come after the New York Post report of the assassination attempt on her life.

“I hope he and Melania sneak off to Don Jr. and Bettina's wedding,” one person wrote on X. Another wrote “Trump announced that he was skipping Don Jr.'s wedding on the same day that Iran's assassination plot against Ivanka was uncovered.”

Also Read | Don Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding hit with unfortunate family news amid postponement rumors

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{{^usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about whether Melania and Ivanka Trump are attending Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson's Bahamas wedding. Is Melania Trump attending the wedding? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about whether Melania and Ivanka Trump are attending Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson's Bahamas wedding. Is Melania Trump attending the wedding? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There are no reports of Melania Trump planning to attend Donald Trump Jr's wedding. As FLOTUS, considerable security measures would have to be taken for her travel and no mainstream media reports exist of her plans to attend the wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are no reports of Melania Trump planning to attend Donald Trump Jr's wedding. As FLOTUS, considerable security measures would have to be taken for her travel and no mainstream media reports exist of her plans to attend the wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports have noted that Melania did not attend the Mar-a-Lago bridal shower of Bettina Anderson either, where Ivanka and Tiffany, and Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples were also invited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports have noted that Melania did not attend the Mar-a-Lago bridal shower of Bettina Anderson either, where Ivanka and Tiffany, and Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples were also invited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, Donald Trump Jr was born to Ivana Trump, the president's first wife. After this he was married to Marla Maples, before tying the knot with Melania. Is Ivanka Trump attending the wedding? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Donald Trump Jr was born to Ivana Trump, the president's first wife. After this he was married to Marla Maples, before tying the knot with Melania. Is Ivanka Trump attending the wedding? {{/usCountry}}

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Yes, as per reports, Ivanka Trump is expected to attend the wedding. The Daily Beast reported Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump are all expected to attend the wedding.

OkMagazine reported that Ivanka had put up a travel photo on her Instagram stories, showing turquoise blue waters as their plane moved through the clouds. This sparked speculation that she's indeed headed to the Bahamas to attend the wedding.

What Trump said about missing Donald Trump Jr's wedding

Trump wrote on Truth Social about missing Don Jr's wedding. The president said “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so.”

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He added “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time,” before congratulating the newlyweds. Don Jr was previously married to Vanessa Trump, who is now dating legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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