Donald Trump ‘looking forward’ to stop by Sneaker Con in Philadelphia

Despite the nearly $355 million penalty verdict, Donald Trump appears to be enthusiastic. Only a day after being ordered to pay the hefty fine, the former US president announced he would be making an appearance at the Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. The convention, which was first held in 2009, is one of the longest-running sneaker events in the world. Donald Trump is 'looking forward' to Sneaker Con in Philly(Getty Images via AFP)

Donald Trump to attend Sneaker Con in Philadelphia

The ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday to share the news with his followers. “Looking forward to being at Sneakercon at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Pennsylvania, at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday,” he wrote. Trump also revealed his next destination in lieu of his presidential race campaign. “Then leaving for a Big Rally in Michigan!” he added.

While Sneaker Con hasn't yet confirmed Trump's appearance at the big event, it has drawn major criticism from netizens for the same. Amid the severe backlash, organisers turned off the comments on social media to avoid hate comments about Trump's attendance, per Daily Beast. Following the outcry, Sneaker Con released a statement that reads:

“Sneaker Con’s mission is to support and promote sneaker culture through our worldwide live events and digital platforms. We are thankful and appreciative of the sneaker community, and recognize individuals who generate awareness and authentic sneaker related engagement towards our community. #sneakercon,” per the convention's official Instagram page.

While Pennsylvania is a crucial state in the November election, Trump is holding a Get Out the Vote Rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, at 7 pm on Saturday, February 17. Back in 2020, Biden narrowly beat Trump in Pennsylvania, with 50 per cent to 48.8 per cent, per The Hill. Sneaker Con, which is set to be held in the state, is one of the longest-running sneaker events that sees hundreds of vendors that sell streetwear and sneakers.