Donald Trump posts AI montage video chanting ‘everybody loves Trump’; viral clip sparks buzz

US President Donald Trump sparked another round of social media reactions after posting an AI-generated montage video on Truth Social featuring dramatic visuals of himself accompanied by a song repeatedly chanting, “Everybody loves Donald Trump.”

The latest upload also added to ongoing discussions around Trump’s Truth Social activity.(Screenshots from Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump)

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The video showed a series of stylised clips of Trump in different scenarios, including parachuting and riding a camel through a desert landscape. One segment featured lyrics claiming, “In the Middle East, they love Donald Donald Trump,” while the president appeared riding through the desert on camelback.

The post spread online as users reacted to the unusual visuals and the repeated pro-Trump soundtrack.

Social media reacts to Trump’s latest AI video

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{{^usCountry}} The AI-generated montage triggered a wave of comments across social media, with users debating the video’s tone and messaging. One commenter joked: “It’s June 6 and I’m still waiting for gas prices to ‘DROP LIKE A ROCK’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AI-generated montage triggered a wave of comments across social media, with users debating the video’s tone and messaging. One commenter joked: “It’s June 6 and I’m still waiting for gas prices to ‘DROP LIKE A ROCK’.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another user reportedly wrote that Trump looked like “a comic book character” in the heavily edited clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user reportedly wrote that Trump looked like “a comic book character” in the heavily edited clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest upload also added to ongoing discussions around Trump’s Truth Social activity, particularly his frequent late-night posting habits and use of AI-generated imagery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest upload also added to ongoing discussions around Trump’s Truth Social activity, particularly his frequent late-night posting habits and use of AI-generated imagery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Just days earlier, Trump had shared another edited image portraying himself as fictional spy James Bond alongside the caption “Trump 007.” He also recently posted an image calling himself the “Greatest Attraction.” Experts discuss sleep, online activity and decision-making {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just days earlier, Trump had shared another edited image portraying himself as fictional spy James Bond alongside the caption “Trump 007.” He also recently posted an image calling himself the “Greatest Attraction.” Experts discuss sleep, online activity and decision-making {{/usCountry}}

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Trump's health and sleeping habit has recently made a lot of headlines. Dr Ritz Birah spoke about how sleep deprivation can affect older adults.

“Insufficient sleep reliably affects attention, working memory, impulse control, and decision-making,” Dr Birah told The Mirror US. The expert added that ongoing sleep restriction may make individuals “more reactive” and “more prone to errors in judgment.”

Also Read: Trump posts AI video of filling Reflecting Pool with crying person’s ‘tears’

Trump and his allies, however, have consistently dismissed concerns about his social media habits or health, often framing his active posting schedule as a sign of energy and stamina.

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The president recently underwent a physical examination and has publicly maintained that he remains in strong health.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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