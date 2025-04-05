Donald Trump rejects Biden's proposal for Medicare coverage of high-demand obesity drugs

US President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to not go ahead with predecessor Joe Biden's proposal of a rule that would have extended the coverage of high-demand obesity treatment drugs under the federal government's Medicare programme. Biden's proposal would have included coverage for all state and federally funded Medicaid programmes for people with low incomes, costing taxpayers as much as $35 billion over next decade.(Pixabay/Representative)

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said late Friday that it would not cover the medications under Medicare’s Part D prescription drug coverage, according to a news agency Associated Press report.

Medicare covers health care expenses mainly for people age 65 and older.

Joe Biden had proposed a rule in late November after Trump won re-election that would have extended coverage of drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy, however, the former US President's proposal was expensive, the Associated Press report said.

Biden's proposal was ‘expensive’

Biden's proposal would have included coverage for all state and federally funded Medicaid programmes for people with low incomes, costing taxpayers as much as $35 billion over next decade, the report said.

The rule was not expected to be finalised until Donald Trump assumed office, which he did in January. The Senate confirmed Dr Mehmet Oz to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Thursday.

While CMS did not elaborate reason for the decision to not cover the obesity medications, Donald Trump's Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is known to have been an outspoken opponent of the injectable drugs, which have exploded in popularity due to the potentially life-changing weight loss that some patients experience.

Polls suggest that Americans want to have the said drugs included in Medicaid and Medicare cover, however, many insurers, employers and other bill payers have been reluctant to pay for the drugs, which can be used by many and can cost hundreds of dollars a month, as per the report.

What supporters say

Supporters of obesity treatment coverage argue that addressing obesity can lower long-term healthcare costs by reducing the risk of heart attacks and other costly health complications associated with the condition.

According to the benefits consulting firm Mercer, 44 per cent of US companies with 500 or more employees included obesity drugs in their coverage last year.

Medicare covers drugs like Wegovy for patients with heart disease to help lower the risk of future heart attacks, strokes, and other serious health issues. The federal program also provides coverage for versions of these drugs used to treat diabetes.

In addition, more than a dozen state Medicaid programs already include coverage for obesity treatments.