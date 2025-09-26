Trump repeats Tylenol claim with fresh advice for Hepatitis, Chicken Pox shots

US President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his claim to pregnant women over the use of Tylenol, asking them to avoid it unless "absolutely necessary", and gave some fresh advice on young children's vaccination. President Donald Trump also advised on breaking the MMR shot into three "totally separate shots".(AP)

The US President took to his social media platform to claim that mothers should not give Tylenol to young children for “virtually any reason”. Without elaborating or citing any study, Trump asked them to break down the MMR shots, a vaccine that protects against three serious diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella, into three “totally separate shots”.

He also urged people to take the chicken pox shot separately. He also asked parents to refrain from getting their children Hepatitis B shot before the age of 12.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT"

Earlier on Monday, he had claimed that during pregnancy, women should avoid acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol, saying that it might be linked to the rising autism rates in the country.

He said that his administration is linking Tylenol's active ingredient to autism and is advising pregnant women to avoid the drug.

Women "should not take acetaminophen during the entire pregnancy", he said while speaking at a briefing at the White House. He also raised concerns over concerns, echoing arguments that have been promoted by health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., for a long time.

Additionally, the President announced that his administration has begun the approval process for leucovorin calcium tablets as a potential treatment for a condition related to autism.

Kennedy's office reportedly began looking into Tylenol's possible connection with autism after a study showed that use of the pain-relieving drug could increase the risk of the condition in children.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that the Trump administration "does not believe popping more pills is always the answer for better health", adding that "it will not be deterred in these efforts as we know millions across America are grateful".