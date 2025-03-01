Donald Trump set to address Congress; Know how to watch and why it’s not called State of the Union

US President Donald Trump is all set to address a joint session of Congress for the first time on March 4, Tuesday, since his inauguration. Although the speech and a State of the Union address have many similarities, its presentation is quite different. Trump's Congress address coincides with his government's implementation of significant reforms to the federal government.(AFP)

It is anticipated that Trump will emphasize the accomplishments of his administration after assuming office and lay out his legislative goals for the second term in his address to Congress.

The speech is not considered a State of the Union address, considering it is his first speech during his second nonconsecutive term.

According to the Constitution, the US President “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union.”

Last month, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, invited the US President to to address the Congress' joint session, saying in a letter, “It is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, to share your America First vision for our legislative future.”

The State of the Union has become a major broadcast television event that typically takes place in January.

For the last forty years, presidents have chosen to refer to their first statement to Congress more broadly as an address to Congress rather than as a State of the Union.

Where to watch Trump's Congress address?

Trump's speech can be viewed on several platforms as radio stations, broadcast networks, and online platforms will stream it live. The televised live stream will be available on YouTube and Hulu. It will also be available on CNN, PBS, New York Times and The Washington Post.

Where would Trump speech take place?

Trump will address Congress in the US House of Representatives Chamber in the U.S. Capitol, while Senator Elissa Slotkin will offer the Democratic remarks.

In Congress, the party that is not in power usually responds to what the president says. The speeches are typically interpreted as a window into the rival party's strategy for conveying its position and agenda.