Trump taken to hospital today? Fact-checking viral Walter Reed claims

Viral claims were made on social media that President Donald Trump was taken to the hospital today. Some claimed that Trump had been taken to Walter Reed, sparking concerns about the president's health. Notably, these claims all come from unverified profiles and have been amplified on social media.

Viral claims said President Donald Trump had been taken to the hospital.(AFP)

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However, they have managed to raise concern about the president with many keeping an eye on his health. Trump's conditions – like bruising on his hand, and allegedly falling asleep in public have raised alarms for many, though the White House and Republican President have both asserted that all is fine with him.

Meanwhile, the new posts today sparked a fresh round of worry. “There are some reports Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital,” one wrote, sharing a video. The alleged clip showed Trump with two people by his side, holding his hand and moving him along.

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{{^usCountry}} In the comment section, links to articles were given which alleged there had been schedule changes which had drawn attention to the president's health. Another post said “Donald Trump hospitalized.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comment section, links to articles were given which alleged there had been schedule changes which had drawn attention to the president's health. Another post said “Donald Trump hospitalized.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump hospitalized? Fact-checking claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump hospitalized? Fact-checking claims {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No, President Trump has not been hospitalized. The first video is an AI-generated one, and the second post offers no substantiation, instead linking to articles claiming the POTUS' schedule change had raised eyebrows. However, no major change was announced in schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No, President Trump has not been hospitalized. The first video is an AI-generated one, and the second post offers no substantiation, instead linking to articles claiming the POTUS' schedule change had raised eyebrows. However, no major change was announced in schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Trump's health in focus as doctors flag 3am posts, bizarre 'Jesus image': 'It is concerning'

Several people also commented that the information was fake. “False information, I googled it!,” one wrote. Another added “As of today, May 8, 2026, there are no official reports or evidence indicating that President Donald Trump was taken to the hospital.”

Trump is not in the hospital. He was caught on video and is headed to a LIV Golf Dinner in Sterling, Virginia. Trump reportedly has no plans to head to Florida this weekend, opting to stay on in the White House.

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However, in the video he appeared absolutely fine, quashing all rumors about him being taken to the hospital.

This is not the first time Trump has been hit with Walter Reed claims baselessly. It is true the president gets his health checkup there, but last month also there were claims he had gone to Walter Reed, when in reality he had not. The time Trump had a dental appointment in Florida, some people posted on social media about the president being taken to the hospital again. However, these claims are not true.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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