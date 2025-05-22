Trump's bald spot to Elon Musk's expressions: Social media amused after Oval meeting

President Donald Trump debuted his new bald spot during Wednesday's Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Social media users noticed the spot and posted several photos of it. Another amusing part of the meeting was South Africa-born Elon Musk's ‘death stare’ at Ramaphosa as Trump accused him and his government of white genocide against farmers. Donald Trump and Elon Musk were at a meeting with South African president on Wednesday(REUTERS)

“Someone please tell Trump we can see his shiny bald head underneath his cotton-floss hairdo,” one person joked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They attached a photo of Trump's bald spot.

Read More: ‘We won’t stop': Walmart reacts to Trump's order to ‘eat the tariffs’; here's what happens next

Just saw a side profile of Trump’s hairstyle and new hair color…he must have to sit in a chair for 3 hours each morning to manage that hairstyle to cover all of his bald spots and get it all hair-sprayed,” another one added on social media.

“The bald spot inside his head is much larger!” a third person added.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's expressions during the meeting were a talking point. During the talks, Trump said he 'had many friends from South Africa, but many of those friends can't come back'. He further referred to his billionaire advisor, adding 'Elon is from South Africa. I don't want to get Elon involved'.

“That's all I have to do to get him in another thing. This is what Elon wanted,” Trump said, leading to his officials bursting out in laughter.

Read More: Trump confronts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with claims of anti-white persecution

Several social media users immediately noted that Musk's expressions had changed from that point. They further added that the Tesla CEO, at one point, was seen staring at the South African president.

“Trump name-dropping Elon like he’s a diplomatic strategy now. 'This is what Elon wanted' sounds less like a foreign policy stance and more like a guy trying to shift the spotlight when things get awkward,” one person commented.