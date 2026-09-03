Trump's blunt message for Harry and Meghan as former Royal Family members return to Britain; watch video

US President Donald Trump has said he is “happy” that Prince Harry and Meghan have left the United States and returned to Britain, renewing his criticism of the couple and their relationship with the British royal family.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex recently returned to Britain after six years in the US. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said he had never been a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and accused them of treating the royal family with “great disrespect”.

“I was not a fan,” Trump said, adding that he had a “good relationship” with the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles.

Trump also singled out Meghan for criticism, saying he did not like the way she had acted and describing her as “terribly disrespectful”.

Also read: New Trump immigration crackdown: States told to share undocumented immigrant data or risk losing federal funds

Trump questions decision to return

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump went further in his criticism on Wednesday, saying that if he were in the royal family, he would not have welcomed Harry and Meghan back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump went further in his criticism on Wednesday, saying that if he were in the royal family, he would not have welcomed Harry and Meghan back. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I would not have taken them back,” he said.

The comments come as the couple begin another chapter in Britain after years of living in the US. While their return puts them closer to Harry’s family and his home country, the couple remain outside the working royal ranks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It remains unclear what ultimately prompted the family’s decision to relocate. Harry has previously made clear that maintaining a connection between his children and Britain is important to him.

Harry and Meghan return to Britain

Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020 after stepping back from official royal duties. They recently returned to Britain with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after spending about six years in the US.

A person close to the couple said last month that the family planned to settle somewhere outside London for an extended period. Their children are also expected to attend school in Britain.

Harry has previously spoken about his desire for his children to spend more time in the UK, where the royal family remains based.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The couple’s decision to leave the US comes after years of public attention surrounding their relationship with the royal family and their decision to step away from royal duties.

Trump recalls royal family dispute

Trump’s latest comments revive criticism surrounding the couple’s highly publicized departure from royal life.

Also read: US launches new R-1 nonimmigrant religious worker resources: What applicants and employers should know

During a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry spoke about tensions within the royal family and alleged that he and Meghan had received inadequate support. Meghan also discussed concerns she said had been raised about the potential skin color of their son before his birth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prince William rejected allegations that the royal family was racist at the time.

Harry has also cited intense media scrutiny and concerns over security for his family among the reasons behind the couple’s decision to establish a life in California.

Now back in Britain, Harry and Meghan are expected to continue as non-working members of the royal family, Reuters reported.