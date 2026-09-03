US launches new R-1 nonimmigrant religious worker resources: What applicants and employers should know

The agency announced the resources on X, saying the new page is introduced to help religious workers and petitioning employers understand the R-1 process and determine which agency to contact with case-related questions.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has launched a new set of online resources for R-1 nonimmigrant religious workers and the US employers seeking to petition for them, offering guidance on eligibility, filing requirements, supporting evidence and extensions.

The R-1 classification is available to religious workers coming to the US to work at least part time, averaging at least 20 hours a week, as ministers or in religious vocations or occupations.

Who can qualify for R-1 status? Under USCIS rules, an R-1 worker must be employed by a qualifying nonprofit religious organization or by a nonprofit organization affiliated with a religious denomination in the US.

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Applicants must also have been a member of the same type of religious denomination for at least two years immediately before the petition is filed.

The classification is temporary. USCIS says R-1 status can initially be granted for up to 30 months. Extensions can be granted, but the total period of stay is generally limited to five years.

Employers must file Form I-129 US employers seeking to bring a religious worker under the R-1 category must generally file Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, with USCIS.

The newly launched resource page outlines the petition process and the types of evidence employers may need to submit to establish that both the organization and the prospective worker meet the requirements.

The guidance also covers R-1 extensions, giving employers and workers information on what is required when seeking to continue R-1 employment beyond the initial period of admission.

USCIS, State Department and CBP roles The new USCIS resource also clarifies where applicants and employers should direct questions depending on the stage of the immigration process.

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USCIS handles petitions and applications within its jurisdiction, while the Department of State and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have different roles when applicants deal with visa processing or admission to the United States.

USCIS said applicants should use its existing R-1 nonimmigrant religious workers page and the agency's Policy Manual for more detailed information on eligibility, petition procedures and evidentiary requirements.

The new resources do not change the underlying R-1 eligibility rules. Instead, they consolidate key information for religious workers and petitioning organizations into a dedicated online resource.