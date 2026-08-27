US religious freedom panel calls on govt to revoke RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's visa ahead of NYC event
The panel has called on the US government to consider sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials “complicit in religious freedom violation.”
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has expressed concern over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the United States and called on the federal government to revoke his visa.
Bhagwat, who is currently visiting the US, is scheduled to speak at an event in New York City on Saturday, August 29.
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In a statement, the panel has called on the US government to consider sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials “complicit in religious freedom violation.”
“Religious freedom conditions in India continue to deteriorate as violence and incitement are frequently used to target religious minority communities. We urge the U.S. government to consider targeted sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials complicit in religious freedom violations, including revoking the visa issued to Mohan Bhagwat and making him ineligible for future entry into the United States," said USCIRF Chair Dr Asif Mahmood.
“Under the BJP-led government, Indian authorities have failed to prevent, investigate, or punish egregious mob violence against Muslims and Christians. Such vigilante violence is often predicated on enforcing the Indian government’s strict anti-conversion laws predominately targeting Christians and other religious minorities. Authorities have also forcefully expelled Muslim citizens in Assam under the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Space for civil society has additionally diminished under the ruling BJP government, with pending amendments to the Financial Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA) threatening the ability of faith-based organizations to continue their operations in the country,” the statement from USCIRF added further.
The USCIRF is a bipartisan body of the US government that monitors religious freedom around the world and makes policy recommendations, which are not binding.
The ministry of external affairs has dismissed the panel's assertions, casting USCIRF as biased against India.
"We are all aware that the organisation—or entity—you are referring to is biased; for years, it has been making disparaging and inflammatory remarks about India. I would say we should steer clear of such organisations, as they operate with their own agendas and lack any credibility or trustworthiness," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal after he was asked about the panel's demand for a ban on RSS.
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