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DoorDash down across the US: When will it be back up? Company issues statement amid outage
DoorDash is down for thousands of customers across the United States.
Published on: Jun 16, 2026 08:23 pm IST
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DoorDash is down for thousands of customers across the United States. According to several social media users, they contacted customer support and were informed that it could take a few hours for the platform to be fully operational again.
DoorDash Support also issued a statement, saying, "We’re currently experiencing issues with the DoorDash platform. Please know that we’re doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience and for being a loyal DoorDash customer."
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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