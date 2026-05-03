Olivia Henderson: 5 things on DoorDash driver who filmed naked man and claimed to be victim

A former DoorDash driver in New York is facing a legal case that has drawn attention after a viral TikTok video led to criminal charges. The incident involves allegations of filming a customer inside his home without consent. Authorities say the matter stems from a video recorded during a delivery. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Olivia Henderson, 23, was indicted by an Oswego County Grand Jury and appeared in court on May 1. She has pleaded not guilty through her attorney, and the case is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Authorities say the matter stems from a video recorded during a delivery, which quickly circulated online. Here are five key things to know about the case:

1. Indicted after grand jury review Henderson has been formally indicted following a grand jury review, allowing the charges against her to move forward in court. She had previously appeared in court in December, where footage of her appearance also went viral.

2. Video allegedly filmed through customer’s door According to reports, the case centres on a TikTok video allegedly recorded through a customer’s front door. The footage reportedly shows a man lying on his couch without pants, inside his home.

The video was later shared publicly and viewed by thousands, bringing the incident into the spotlight.

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