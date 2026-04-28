₹1 lakh for 44 sq ft room? Woman’s tiny apartment in New York leaves internet stunned | Video

The video was posted by US influencer Caleb Simpson. In this clip, the woman walks viewers through her compact one-room setup, where space is so limited that Simpson notes he can stretch his arms across its width.

A tiny rented room in New York City has gone viral after a woman shared a tour of her 44-square-foot living space, drawing sharp reactions over the cost of housing in the city. Priced at $1,200 ( ₹1,00,000 approx) a month, the apartment lacks both a private bathroom and a kitchen, yet reflects the compromises many renters make in one of the world’s most expensive housing markets.

Inside, the resident has tried to make the space her own. Walls are decorated with posters, accessories and clothes, adding colour to an otherwise cramped room. A loft bed helps maximise vertical space, while a small sink is the only in-room facility. She shares a hallway bathroom with five other residents, highlighting the trade-offs that come with such living arrangements.

Also read | ‘Life after passing out from IIT’: Techie breaks down ₹73,000 monthly living expenses in Pune

The video has left many viewers stunned, with several questioning how such a small unit can demand such a high rent. Many also said the footage made them feel claustrophobic.

Social media reactions Online reactions have been divided. Many criticised the high rent and blamed the housing market, while others expressed concern about the lack of basic amenities.

Also read | ‘I rejected IIM Bangalore’: Techie shares reason behind ‘controversial’ decision

“This is one of the reasons NYC will never have affordable apartments and housing… Then us native New Yorkers suffer the consequences,” a user commented.

“As long as she’s happy… not having a window would send my claustrophobia into a tailspin,” another user said.

“That’s crazy… Charging $1200 is robbery,” a third user wrote.