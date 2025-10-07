Search
Dow chemical plant fire: Blaze breaks out in Freeport, videos show thick black smoke

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 07:09 am IST

A massive fire erupted at Dow Chemical’s Freeport, Texas plant after an explosion. Officials said there’s no community risk; injuries remain unconfirmed.

A massive fire broke out at the Dow Chemical's plant Freeport, Texas amid reports of an explosion on Monday afternoon amid reports of an explosion. Dow Chemical confirmed the news in social media posts, saying that the fire broke out at Plant B of the facility.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

"Our community may see smoke or hear emergency vehicles responding," the plant said in a post on X. "There is nothing required of our community at this time."

As of now, it is not clear if anyone was injured or if shelter in place was issued.

Photos of the fire surfaced on social media. It showed a plume of thick black smoke coming out of the location. Here's a photo shared by KHOU 11, a local Texas-based news outlet.

The Lake Jackson Police Department, which is in charge of law enforcement at the Freeport plant, also confirmed the fire.

The plant is located on the Brazosport Boulevard in Freeport.

Dow Chemical is a leading corporation specializing in chemicals, plastics, and materials science. It operates in over 160 countries. The plant is Freeport, spread over 7,000 acres, is the biggest in the US.

This is a developing story.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
