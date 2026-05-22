Downtown Raleigh shooting update: What happened near Wake County Courthouse, NC? What we know about suspects, victims

Two people were shot multiple times on Friday morning near the Wake County Courthouse in downtown Raleigh, according to officials.

A shooting took place near Wake County Courthouse in Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.(Unsplash )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The shooting occurred in an alley beside the courthouse between Fayetteville and Salisbury streets. Local outlet WRAL reported that a man and a woman were both injured.

Authorities said suspects are already in custody and confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Also Read: Walmart Charlotte shooting: Massive police presence at Callabridge Ct; first details as scary videos emerge

What happened?

Raleigh Police said officers responded at about 3:02 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the Wake County Justice Center at 330 S. Salisbury Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, police urged the public to avoid the area while the situation was active. In a later update, they confirmed that suspects were taken into custody and that there was no ongoing threat to the community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, police urged the public to avoid the area while the situation was active. In a later update, they confirmed that suspects were taken into custody and that there was no ongoing threat to the community. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Our officers on scene downtown responding to a shooting on Fayetteville Street. The community is advised to avoid the area at this time. Please stay updated on our socials, we will update when more information becomes available," police wrote in the initial post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our officers on scene downtown responding to a shooting on Fayetteville Street. The community is advised to avoid the area at this time. Please stay updated on our socials, we will update when more information becomes available," police wrote in the initial post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a subsequent update, police confirmed, "There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. We have suspects in custody." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a subsequent update, police confirmed, "There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. We have suspects in custody." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to WRAL, Martin Street between Fayetteville and Salisbury streets was temporarily closed, and the courthouse was briefly placed on lockdown during the response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to WRAL, Martin Street between Fayetteville and Salisbury streets was temporarily closed, and the courthouse was briefly placed on lockdown during the response. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: San Diego shooting: FBI gives chilling details on how shooters met and left writings expressing hate, ‘Sons of Tarrant'

Witness accounts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A witness who had been inside the courthouse told WRAL he heard gunshots and later saw a woman lying on the ground after stepping outside.

"It happened in the alley," he told the outlet. "Then police came, the ambulance came."

He added that people inside the courthouse were startled and looked out the windows as the shots rang out. He said access to vehicles was blocked due to the police cordon.

Authorities have not released details on the victims' conditions, and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON