Dr. Gary Dorshimer, team doctor for Flyers, dies at 71 after over 40 years of service

Dr. Gary Dorshimer, known for having worked at Penn Medicine and multiple Philadelphia sports teams, died aged 71 on Saturday, November 14, per CBS News. Dorshimer was the medical director for the Flyers, the assistant primary care sports medicine physician with the Sixers, as well as the team sports medicine physician with the Union. Dr. Gary Dorshimer, known for having worked at Penn Medicine and multiple Philadelphia sports teams, died aged 71. (@FlyersAlumni/X)

He served as the Philadelphia Eagles' head internist for nearly two decades. The team said in an X post that it "extends its condolences to his friends and family."

"Dr. Dorshimer took exceptional care of our players and their families, coaches and entire staff over the span of several decades and was always on call whenever the team needed him," Dan Hilferty, the CEO of Comcast Spectacor and Flyers governor, said in a statement in part, per CBS News. "His combination of wit and humor always brought a smile to the countless number of athletes in the city that he treated and helped perform at their best."

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"Dr. Dorshimer not only treated but took the extra time to get to know and comfort every patient he saw during a career which spanned over 40 years," Hilferty wrote. "He will be truly missed by all that knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deborah, and son Geoff, during this incredibly difficult time."

The Sixers said in an X post, “The 76ers mourn the loss of Dr. Gary Dorshimer, a beloved member of our athlete care team and the Penn Medicine family. His generous spirit, warm sense of humor, and genuine compassion left a lasting impact on our organization and the countless players and patients he cared for. Our heartfelt thoughts are with his wife, Deborah, his son, Geoffrey, and all who knew and loved him.”

The Flyers released a statement too, saying in part, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deborah, and son Geoffrey, during this incredibly difficult time.”

What we know about Gary Dorshimer Dorshimer got his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Pennsylvania Hospital in the 1980s, his bio on Penn Medicine says.

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Among other roles, he worked as the section chief of general internal medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital, and the executive medical director of Penn Personalized Care.

"After his Chief Medical Resident year in 1984, he joined a top internal medicine practice in Philadelphia, where mentors influenced his approach to high-quality care," Dorshimer's bio page says. "His commitment to individualized care led to the founding of Penn Personalized Care, where he focuses on providing exceptional care, dedicating more time and attention to his patients."

The late doctor was recognized annually in Philadelphia Magazine's Top Docs issue from 2010 through 2025.