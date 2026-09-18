Duncan Sheik, an acclaimed singer-songwriter and composer who garnered Grammy and Tony Award recognition for his notable composition Barely Breathing and his Broadway musical production Spring Awakening, passed away on Thursday, September 17, at a medical facility located in Manhattan. He was 56.

How did Duncan Sheik die?

Renowned musician Duncan Sheik, known for his hit Barely Breathing and Broadway's Spring Awakening, passed away at 56 in Manhattan on September 17. (AP)

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Suzanne Sheik, the mother of Sheik, verified his passing to The New York Times and informed that the cause of his death was organ failure.

His passing occurred merely one day following a statement disseminated through his Instagram account, which said he was undergoing medical treatment and maintaining a status of "critical but stable condition."

At that time, his family refrained from disclosing specifics regarding his medical condition and appealed for privacy. “We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support.”

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Duncan Sheik family pays tribute to late singer

{{^usCountry}} Following his passing, Shiek's family said on Instagram he "passed away last night surrounded by love." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following his passing, Shiek's family said on Instagram he "passed away last night surrounded by love." {{/usCountry}}

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"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik," the statement read. "The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater. From his Grammy-nominated hit 'Barely Breathing' to his groundbreaking, Tony and Grammy Award-winning work on Spring Awakening, Duncan's artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape."

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"Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him," it added. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans, friends, collaborators, and the artistic community. His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."