Dunkin' giving away 1 million free coffees: Here's when and how to grab one

Dunkin', the coffee and doughnut chain, is providing complimentary coffee to its rewards members on Tuesday, April 21.

Dunkin' will give free coffee to rewards members on April 21, using promo code FREECOFFEE1 in the app from 9 a.m. local time.(Dunkin')

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Dunkin' Rewards members may use the promo code "FREECOFFEE1" within their Dunkin' app starting at 9 a.m. local time on April 21 to take advantage of this offer, while supplies last.

The chain informed USA TODAY that consumers have a week following the receipt of the offer to redeem it. Cold brew and extra-large hot coffees are excluded from this promotion, and there is a restriction of one per customer.

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Dunkin' drops cryptic post on Instagram

The company hinted at the upcoming promotion through a mysterious post on Instagram dated Friday, April 17. This post included a screenshot of the Notes app displaying the message, “just a girl and her notes app.”

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{{^usCountry}} Within the screenshot, one of the notes had the title "Another million coffees? April 21st?" and contained the text "drop @ 9am code could be freecoffee1." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Within the screenshot, one of the notes had the title "Another million coffees? April 21st?" and contained the text "drop @ 9am code could be freecoffee1." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The caption from the company read, "Just gonna leave this here." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption from the company read, "Just gonna leave this here." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Customers have a period of seven days following the addition of the offer to their account to take advantage of it. There is a restriction of one offer per customer, and the promotion does not apply to cold brew or extra-large hot coffees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Customers have a period of seven days following the addition of the offer to their account to take advantage of it. There is a restriction of one offer per customer, and the promotion does not apply to cold brew or extra-large hot coffees. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This marks the second occasion this month that Dunkin' is distributing free coffee — enthusiasts also enjoyed a complimentary drink on April Fools Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This marks the second occasion this month that Dunkin' is distributing free coffee — enthusiasts also enjoyed a complimentary drink on April Fools Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dunkin' unveils its spring menu and launches a new line of canned coffee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dunkin' unveils its spring menu and launches a new line of canned coffee {{/usCountry}}

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The complimentary coffee giveaway follows the unveiling of Dunkin's spring offerings, which feature a variety of banana-flavored beverages along with the return of the $6 meal deal.

Additionally, the coffee chain has recently announced the debut of Dunkin' Double 15 oz. cans, designed to provide fans with more of the smooth iced espresso flavor they enjoy, in a convenient format suitable for busy days.

According to Dunkin', Dunkin' Double contains the equivalent of two shots of espresso and is available in three popular flavors: original, café mocha, and salted caramel.

Dunkin' Double has been added to the brand's selection of ready-to-drink products, which also includes bottled iced coffees. These canned drinks can be found at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, QuikTrip, and Amazon.

Dunkin' Summer Menu 2026

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Dunkin' has released a selection of items available on its summer menu. Below are some of the highlighted offerings:

Golden Hour Dunkin' Refresher

Blueberry Breeze Dunkin' Refresher

Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap

Beach Munchkins Bucket

Braided Apple Pie

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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