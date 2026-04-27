Dylan Carter cause of death: The Voice star dies at 24 in South Carolina

Dylan Carter, who became known as a contestant on season 24 of The Voice in 2023, has tragically passed away at the age of 24 following a car accident in South Carolina.

Dylan Carter, 24, known for his performances on The Voice, has died in a car accident, prompting condolences from the Moncks Corner community.(Dylan Carter/Instagram)

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Local NBC affiliate News 2 in Charleston, South Carolina, was the first to announce that the country music artist had died in Colleton County.

The report states that further details concerning the circumstances of the musician's death have not yet been made public.

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Dylan Carter dies: Mayor of Moncks Corner issues statement

However, the Mayor of Moncks Corner, where Carter hailed from, Thomas Hamilton Jr., shared a post on his Facebook: “Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events.”

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{{^usCountry}} "His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dylan Carter's journey at The Voice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dylan Carter's journey at The Voice {{/usCountry}}

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Carter was merely 20 years old when he auditioned for the 24th season of The Voice.

He made a striking debut on television, as his blind audition garnered a four-chair turn from judges Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

During the singing reality show, he performed the Whitney Houston classic I Look to You, which he later revealed was a tribute to his deceased mother.

Carter also mentioned that he had tried to sing the song at his mother's funeral but was too overwhelmed with emotion to complete it.

He chose McEntire to be his mentor. His journey on the singing competition concluded weeks later during the Battle Rounds, in an episode that aired on October 31, 2023.

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Carter did not allow his elimination to hinder his music career, as he continued to perform in the Lowcountry region, including the aforementioned benefit events for The Local Voice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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