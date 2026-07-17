Eagle Rock Colorado Fire map, evacuation updates: Glendale blaze near 2 Freeway threatens homes; videos surface

Firefighters spent the early hours of Friday battling a fast-moving brush fire in the Eagle Rock-Glendale area of Los Angeles that damaged at least one home and forced lane closures on the 2 Freeway. The blaze, identified as the Colorado Fire, broke out on a hillside near Palmer Drive and quickly spread uphill toward nearby homes.

Colorado Fire burned at least one home near Eagle Rock as firefighters protected nearby houses and battled flames overnight.

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According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire had burned about one acre as crews worked to stop it from reaching more properties. The cause of the fire has not been determined, and investigators are continuing to examine what sparked the incident.

Colorado Fire near Palmer Drive burns home

The fire started near the 2 Freeway in Glendale and created an immediate threat for homes along the hillside. Video footage aired by KABC showed one house heavily engulfed in flames as firefighters worked around the property. Because of the fire’s location and the danger to drivers, the California Highway Patrol shut down several freeway lanes in the area.

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{{^usCountry}} LAFD said the fire was moving uphill toward Palmer Drive, making suppression efforts more difficult. Firefighters focused not only on stopping the brush fire but also on protecting homes that were directly in its path. Watch Duty staff reported that residences were threatened as crews continued working on the hillside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LAFD said the fire was moving uphill toward Palmer Drive, making suppression efforts more difficult. Firefighters focused not only on stopping the brush fire but also on protecting homes that were directly in its path. Watch Duty staff reported that residences were threatened as crews continued working on the hillside. {{/usCountry}}

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Evacuations ordered near 2 Freeway

As the response continued, LAFD coordinated two operations at once, battling the vegetation fire and defending nearby structures. According to Watch Duty updates, firefighters remained focused on structure protection while also trying to contain the brush fire before it spread farther into residential areas.

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Los Angeles park rangers joined the response by assisting with water tenders, helping crews move water to the steep hillside where firefighters were working. Watch Duty reported that the fire remained active in the latest update, with emergency teams continuing suppression efforts around threatened homes.

Officials have not released any evacuation orders linked to the fire, and no cause has been announced so far. Investigators are expected to review conditions at the scene once firefighters gain more control over the blaze.

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The Colorado Fire arrived during a period of dangerous heat across Southern California, adding another challenge for crews already dealing with dry vegetation and elevated fire risk. For now, firefighters remain on scene as they work to keep the fire from spreading beyond the affected hillside area.