Earthquake in Los Angeles? Tremors felt in Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach and other areas

Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of California, including Santa Monica, Los Angeles, and Manhattan Beach, on Tuesday. According to USGS, a magnitude 3.7 quake struck 14 km of Manhattan Beach. According to USGS data, the minor quake struck Southern California at around 12:15 PM PDT. Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of California

The US Geological Survey’s California Integrated Seismic Network (CI) further stated that the earthquake was centered at 33.826°N, 118.549°W, approximately near the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and occurred at a depth of 11.3 km. No injuries or significant damage were reported.

Magnitude and Location: The quake registered a magnitude of 3.37 (local magnitude, ml) with an uncertainty of ±0.2, per earthquake.usgs.gov. Its epicenter was located 14.2 km (8.7 miles) from Manhattan Beach, 14.3 km from Hermosa Beach, and 23 miles from Los Angeles, in the North Pacific Ocean near Santa Monica Bay.

Locals described light shaking in Hermosa Beach, with a ‘dull rolling sound’ and rattling lasting 10–15 seconds.

Southern California has seen elevated seismic activity in 2025, with 15 seismic sequences of magnitude 4.0 or higher in 2024, per latimes.com. Notable quakes include a 5.2 event near Julian on April 14, 2025, and a 4.1 quake near Malibu on March 10, 2025. A 3.3 quake struck 12 miles west of Torrance on March 30, 2025.

The quake occurred amid anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, escalating into riots with freeway blockades and arson. On Monday, 700 Marines from Task Force 51 joined 2,100 National Guard troops to protect federal facilities.