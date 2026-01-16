Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes off Oregon coast; what to know about tsunami warning
The earthquake off the coast of Oregon was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), as per GFZ.
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Oregon on Thursday as per German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), they added.
The quake took place around 3:25 UTC today about 295 km west of Bandon, and no major damage has been reported in Portland yet either. There is no information of injuries at the moment.
As per reports, there might have been weak shaking in coastal areas.
What to know about the tsunami warning
No tsunami warning has been issued yet as per USGS. Several other reports on X also noted that there was no risk of a tsunami. One individual noted “no major damage or tsunami threat reported.”
Also Read | Mega-tsunami warning: These 3 US states could face direct impact in next 50 years
Another said, “Felt widely, no tsunami expected,” adding that the quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth. A storm chaser based out of British Columbia remarked “A common area for earthquakes and not in the subduction zone. Would not expect a tsunami from this.”
Maps shared online showed where the quake took place.
Additional details of the earthquake
The USGS classified it as ‘the potential mainshock of an earthquake sequence.’ They, however, put the magnitude at 6.0. USGS also added that as per their forecasts, there is a chance of at least one aftershock in the coming week.
As per a meteorologist, the place the quake occurred is on the Blanco Fracture zone, a transform boundary between the Pacific plate and the Juan de Fuca plate. Many noted that it was lucky this was not along the Cascadia subduction zone, while adding that California needs to keep a sharp eye out now.
Reactions to news of the earthquake
One person sharing news of the earthquake on Facebook asked “Did anyone feel that over there?”. Another reacted with a shocked emoticon in the comments.