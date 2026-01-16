Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes off Oregon coast; what to know about tsunami warning

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Oregon on Thursday as per German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), they added. An earthquake hit off the coast of Oregon today. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The quake took place around 3:25 UTC today about 295 km west of Bandon, and no major damage has been reported in Portland yet either. There is no information of injuries at the moment.

As per reports, there might have been weak shaking in coastal areas.

What to know about the tsunami warning No tsunami warning has been issued yet as per USGS. Several other reports on X also noted that there was no risk of a tsunami. One individual noted “no major damage or tsunami threat reported.”

Also Read | Mega-tsunami warning: These 3 US states could face direct impact in next 50 years Another said, “Felt widely, no tsunami expected,” adding that the quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth. A storm chaser based out of British Columbia remarked “A common area for earthquakes and not in the subduction zone. Would not expect a tsunami from this.”

Maps shared online showed where the quake took place.