Earthquake strikes Inland Empire near Ontario: Tremors felt in Irvine, Anaheim, Menifee and Riverside

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California’s Inland Empire near Ontario early Wednesday morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ontario in Southern California. (Pexel)

The earthquake happened at around 5:37 am Wednesday. The USGS said the epicenter was about 3.7 miles southeast of Ontario. Another report placed it around 4 miles southeast of Ontario. The earthquake was also about 12.5 miles east of Riverside. The quake happened at a depth of about 4 miles, according to the USGS.

Earthquake felt across Southern California

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tremors were felt across several Southern California communities. The USGS Interactive Map showed reports of shaking in Irvine, Anaheim, Menifee, Riverside, San Bernardino and West Covina.

Also read: Global stock markets fall as US-Iran strikes push oil to $95, bond yields surge, Fed rate hike bets rise

Residents reported mostly light shaking. The USGS Felt Report received 226 responses, with most people saying they felt light movement from the earthquake.

No damage reported after quake

San Bernardino County officials also asked residents whether they felt the tremor. County officials posted on Instagram asking people to report if they experienced the earthquake. There were no immediate reports of damage. Neither the USGS reports cited by CBS News nor the reports provided by The Sun mentioned any damage following the earthquake.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The earthquake was relatively small, but its shallow depth helped make the shaking noticeable in nearby areas. The USGS placed the quake at about 4 miles deep, with the epicenter just southeast of Ontario. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The earthquake was relatively small, but its shallow depth helped make the shaking noticeable in nearby areas. The USGS placed the quake at about 4 miles deep, with the epicenter just southeast of Ontario. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The earthquake affected a wide area around the Inland Empire. Reports of shaking stretched beyond Ontario to communities including Riverside, San Bernardino, Irvine, Anaheim, Menifee and West Covina, according to the USGS Interactive Map.