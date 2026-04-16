East Lansing shooting: What happened as Abbot Road closed? First details

An officer was reportedly involved in a shooting in East Lansing, Michigan on Wednesday. City Councilman Mark Meadows confirmed the news as per WLNS.

Heavy police presence was reported in East Lansing after the officer-involved shooting. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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Heavy police presence was reported in the intersection of Lake Lansing and Abbot roads in East Lansing at around 6:45pm. As per reports, there were at least eleven police units from East Lansing, Lansing, Michigan State University, Williamston, and the Michigan State Police. Besides, there were units from the East Lansing Fire Department present there.

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Cops closed Abbot Road in both directions between Lake Lansing Road and Rampart Way. Further authorities closed northbound Abbot Road at Saginaw Street to help with the traffic flow, the publication also reported.

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{{^usCountry}} There is no confirmation on the number of injuries. However, several claims have been made online. To be sure, these are from unverified profiles. HT.com could not independently verify the information. Claims about East Lansing shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no confirmation on the number of injuries. However, several claims have been made online. To be sure, these are from unverified profiles. HT.com could not independently verify the information. Claims about East Lansing shooting {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One person wrote “A violent incident in East Lansing, Michigan, left multiple people injured after a suspect allegedly stabbed several victims before being fatally shot by responding law enforcement officers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wrote “A violent incident in East Lansing, Michigan, left multiple people injured after a suspect allegedly stabbed several victims before being fatally shot by responding law enforcement officers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added “East Lansing Shooting: Suspect Killed After Stabbing Multiple Victims and Confronting Police.” Yet another added “A shooting in East Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday night is under active investigation after a major police response led to road closures and a heavy law enforcement presence along Abbot Road. Authorities quickly secured the area as multiple agencies worked the scene, urging the public to avoid the vicinity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added “East Lansing Shooting: Suspect Killed After Stabbing Multiple Victims and Confronting Police.” Yet another added “A shooting in East Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday night is under active investigation after a major police response led to road closures and a heavy law enforcement presence along Abbot Road. Authorities quickly secured the area as multiple agencies worked the scene, urging the public to avoid the vicinity.” {{/usCountry}}

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An alerts page also wrote “East Lansing MI shooting today under investigation after stabbing leads to officer-involved shooting near Abbot Road and Lake Lansing Road.”

One person shared an alleged communication from the authorities, which read “As discussed during the dispatch call, police units responded to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Abbott and Lake Lansing in East Lansing. Multiple victims were found with stab wounds in a nearby parking lot. The suspect, described as a male wearing a brown do-rag, black shirt, and khaki pants, was later involved in a confrontation with officers after shots were fired. Medics were requested, and traffic control was established in the area.”

However, authorities have not confirmed this yet. Meanwhile, another person shared a photo from the site of the shooting. Parts of the road were cordoned off using crime scene tape.

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“We are working to learn more information about an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Lake Lansing and Abbot Roads in East Lansing,” they wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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