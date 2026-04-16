Cherry Hill shooting: 5 things about shooting outside New Jersey shopping center; first details

A shooting was reported outside Liberty Bell Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Wednesday, that left one man injured. Authorities are yet to provide an official statement on the incident but reports have emerged which helped shed light on what went down. The Cherry Hill Police Department issued a statement on the shooting incident. (Facebook/Cherry Hill Police Department)

Here is all you need to know about the incident at 2083 E Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill Township.

Cherry Hill shooting: 5 things to know The Liberty Bell Shopping Center was shut down on Wednesday as a result of the shooting. Police had been called around 4pm to the Liberty Bell Shopping Center, which is along Marlton Pike, as per reports. One man was injured as per ABC6 and was taken to an area hospital. His condition is reportedly unknown. Officers cordoned off many areas of the shopping center with crime scene tape. No arrests have been made in the case yet and no details on the suspect are known either. The Cherry Hill Police Department issued a statement, saying “The Cherry Hill Police Department is currently conducting an investigation in the area of Rt. 70 East and Split Rock Drive. You may notice an increased police presence as officers work to gather information. Representatives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office are also on location assisting with the investigation.” They added, “We appreciate your cooperation and ask that you avoid the area if possible to allow officers to complete their work. Further updates will be provided as needed." Reactions to Cherry Hill shooting Meanwhile, people reacted to the news of the shooting. “I’m looking at it now! Still shut down!,” one person wrote, while another noted that this must have prompted the police presence. They said “this was the cars.”

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Yet another lamented on the law and situation and wrote “So Sad! This entire area has seen an increase in crime. Marlton, Cherry Hill, Voorhees, Mount Laurel ect. God bless the victim and all involved.” Comments also got political with one writing “Well, we are sadly a “Sanctuary State.” No one will be held accountable.”

A video from the incident was also shared by ABC6 which showed massive police presence in the area.