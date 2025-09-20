Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
US warns sanctuary states to aid deportation of criminal immigrants

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 08:03 pm IST

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Saturday warned California, New York and Illinois, so-called sanctuary states, to cooperate with the government in deporting undocumented immigrants released from prison after serving time for crimes.

In a statement, Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the department last week sent letters to the Democratic attorneys general of the three states, asking them to help the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency detain criminal illegal immigrants.

Illinois and New York refused to inform ICE when undocumented criminal immigrants are released from jail or prison to be transferred to ICE custody for deportation. California did not respond to the letter.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, launched an aggressive enforcement campaign after taking office in January, surging troops to the southern border and pledging to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

"These dangerous sanctuary policies, often combined with cashless bail for serious crimes, allow criminal illegal aliens to be released back into American communities, threatening the American people's lives and wellbeing," said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said ICE sent follow-up letters to the three states on Friday informing them the agency would seek assistance from the Department of Justice and other federal partners to ensure the states' cooperation.

The office of the Illinois attorney general refused to accept the letter, she said, adding that sanctuary state policies have impeded the federal government's ability to enforce immigration laws.

McLaughlin said DHS had so far arrested more than 400,000 undocumented immigrants, 70% of whom apprehended by ICE had criminal charges or convictions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

