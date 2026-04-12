East St Louis fire: First update on St Louis blaze on N 73rd Street as scary visuals emerge

A fire broke out on N 73rd Street in St Louis, Illinois on Saturday, prompting response from nearby places as people shared scary visuals from the site. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency announced that Camp Jackson, Cahokia, East St Louis, Prairie Du Pont, Church Road, Alorton, Hollywood Heights, Millstadt and Villa Hills Fire Department personnel were on scene battling the blaze.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze in St Louis, Missouri. Image for representational purposes.(Pexel)

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They added that multiple vehicles were on fire. A cause for the blaze was not immediately known. There are no reports of injuries at present.

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In a statement, they said “Midway FD with mutual aid of Camp Jackson, Cahokia, East St Louis, Prairie Du Pont, Church Road, Alorton, Hollywood Heights, Millstadt and Villa Hills FD on scene of multiple vehicles on fire on N 73rd St.”

East St Louis fire: Visuals and reactions emerge

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{{^usCountry}} One person remarked “I guess this is the smoke everyone is seeing.” Many were wondering prior to this what was on fire prior to this. “What’s on fire in East St. Louis?,” a person asked sharing a photo where thick smoke could be seen from a distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person remarked “I guess this is the smoke everyone is seeing.” Many were wondering prior to this what was on fire prior to this. “What’s on fire in East St. Louis?,” a person asked sharing a photo where thick smoke could be seen from a distance. {{/usCountry}}

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The person sharing the photo had also added “The Flying J is that way.” Others chipped in with one questioning “What kind of place is it that's on fire”.

Yet another added “Just saw Hollywood Heights Fire Dept leaving to respond.” The blaze could be seen some ways off and one person remarked “View from the Arch in St. Louis,” while sharing a photo where smoke was clearly visible.

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More people began to comment on reports of the blaze. One remarked on the official announcement tagging another person and saying “this was the smoke you saw.” Yet another person gave some update about the blaze saying “down between ESTLou and Washington Park. It's a junk yard.”

Others expressed concern for those involved and added “Be safe all.”

More visuals were shared by people nearby. “From 55 I'm Collinsville, wondering what was burning,” one wrote.

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Another shared a video of incredibly thick black smoke rising slowly.

One person remarked “Tow yard. 50 cars on fire.” However, there's no official confirmation on the number of vehicles that are ablaze. A person showed a photo of the famous arch and the smoke visible in the background.

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Yet another person shared a photo from the scene.

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Several emergency response vehicles could be seen there, as efforts continue to control the fire.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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