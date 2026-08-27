East Stroudsburg University: Shooting fears spread amid 'active threat' alert; latest update as scary visuals emerge

Fears of a shooting spread after an ‘active threat’ notification was sent by East Stroudsburg University on August 26, Wednesday. The university is at 200 Prospect Street, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

An 'active threat' notification was sent by East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania sparking fears of a shooting. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“Active Threat on Campus - University Apartments. An active threat has been reported near University Apartments. SHELTER IN PLACE. Law enforcement is responding. Avoid the area. Updates will follow. All other CAMPUS BUILDINGS, Shelter in Place, remain in a secure location until notified. DO NOT approach officers or the scene until the all-clear is given,” the urgent notice read.

Photos from the area showed massive police presence.

Many expressed fears amid the notice. “My Daughter Eyi just called Active Shooter at the East Stroudsburg Campus god bless all the kids that are there at school trying to be safe. Please Pray for them,” one wrote. However, a shooting has not been confirmed yet.

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The local police are yet to comment on the matter.

What happened at East Stroudsburg University?

A local news channel reported that the shelter in place has been lifted. “Shelter in place lifted, no active threat,” they wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Another page noted that there were shots fired in the area which had prompted the shelter in place to be sent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another page noted that there were shots fired in the area which had prompted the shelter in place to be sent. {{/usCountry}}

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“SHOTS FIRED AREA OF EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY. Developing story of shots fired in the area of ESU the campus has been placed on lock down multiple police officers are there or enroute,” they had written. An official confirmation on what happened is awaited, but for now it appears that an all clear has been issued for those on the ESU campus.

East Stroudsburg ‘active threat’: Reactions pour in

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Several people reacted to the ‘active threat’ report at ESU. “Anyone know what the shelter in place is for?,” one had asked on the East Stroudsburg University Class of 2030 - Parents and Families group.

Another wrote “I just received a call from my daughter who said she got phone calls from friends in ESU to stay in her dorm because there is an active shooter on campus. Can anyone confirm this or has anyone else’s student reached out to them?”. Yet another said “If anyone has kids at East Stroudsburg, please check in on them my son said they’re on lockdown because of reports of an active shooter.”

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Parents meanwhile, expressed fears, with one writing “My son is in the dining hall- said they are keeping them there.” Another added “My son said they’re setting up at the hospital. He has a friend on ems.”